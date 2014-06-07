Calendar » Mass on Pentecost at the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes

June 7, 2014 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Come join us and bring a Friend to MASS ON PENTECOST to share the anointing of the Spirit! Come experience a new way to be Roman Catholic! As a faith community we embrace diversity and are rooted in the Gospel values of compassion, peace and justice as taught by Jesus the Christ. All are welcome at the communion table. Simple Reception to meet the community follows. Reverend Suzanne Dunn, Pastor, and Reverend Jeannette Bertalan Love who serve this community are two of the approximately 180 ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests worldwide. For more information call (805) 252-4105 or visit the website at www.beatitudes-sb.org.

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 5:30 pm

Place: First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St., Santa Barbara, 93105 (corner of Padre and State)

For more information call (805) 252-4105 or visit the website at www.beatitudes-sb.org.