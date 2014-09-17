Calendar » Massage Envy Spa Healing Hands for Arthritis Fundraiser

September 17, 2014 from 8:00am - 10:00pm

Healing Hands for Arthritis is a fundraising event for the Arthritis Foundation put on by Massage Envy Spa. For every one-hour massage or facial session performed during our one-day event, Massage Envy Spa makes a donation to the Arthritis Foundation. Join us for this year’s Healing Hands for Arthritis event on September 17. Your massage or facial could help the many adults and children suffering from the disease find lasting relief.

This fundraiser will be happening all day at all Massage Envy Spa locations throughout Southern California.