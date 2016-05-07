Massages, Manis and Mammos
May 7, 2016 from 9:00 am - 11:30 am
Grab a friend and enjoy an open house welcoming the new Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. Get informed on mammograms and breast care while pampering yourself. Enjoy free breakfast, flavored coffee, massages and manicures.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Cottage Health
- Price: FREE
- Location: 351 S. Patterson Ave., Goleta
- Website: http://www.cottagehealth.org/mammos
