Calendar » Master Dance Class with Alonzo King of Lines Ballet

October 7, 2016 from 5:30 pm

Don’t Miss This Wonderful Opportunity!



Master Class with Alonzo King of Lines Ballet

Copresented by Gustafson Dance and UCSB Arts & Lectures



Whom: Advanced Level Ballet Dancers



When: Friday, October 7 at 5:30 pm



Where: Gail Towbes Center for Dance, 2285 Las Positas, Santa Barbara, CA 93105



Cost: $20 for dancers-Advance online registration encouraged to guarantee a spot in the class. gustafsondance.com



Free to observers.



Special Note: Please come to the class warmed up, as Mr. King will begin right away with teaching choreography.



For more info: Call Gustafson Dance at 805-563-3262





Don’t Miss the Performance of LINES Ballet!



Alonzo King LINES Ballet

Sat, Oct 8, 8:00 PM

Granada Theatre

For tickets and information www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu



"I watched him in our rehearsals and you see how meticulous and what a perfectionist he is -how clear he is on what he wanted. And the movement he elicited from the dancers - it was just so delicious, I had never seen them dance that way before." Judith Jamison, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater



"It is an honor to work with Alonzo. His incredible understanding of the nuances of music make him a composer's choreographer. It is stunning to watch him print the flow of melody and rhythm on his dancers. I have rarely seen sounds coming alive with such clarity." Zakir Hussain



"He gives a new look to people and steps we thought we knew." Violette Verdy



"The most sophisticated modernism in classical dance. The number of ballet choreographers who live - and create - solely in the present are so few that one of his distinction must be accounted the artistic equivalent of a shooting star." Los Angeles Times