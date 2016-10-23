Calendar » Master Dance Class with Damian Woetzel

October 23, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Don’t Miss This Wonderful Opportunity!

Master Class with Damian Woetzel

Copresented by Gustafson Dance and UCSB Arts & Lectures

Whom: Advanced Level Ballet Dancers

When: Sunday, October 23 at 5:30 pm

Where: Gail Towbes Center for Dance, 2285 Las Positas, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Cost: $20 for dancers-Advance online registration encouraged to guarantee a spot in the class. gustafsondance.com

Free to observers. Please call the studio to reserve a spot.

For more info: Call Gustafson Dance at 805-563- 3262, X1

Don’t Miss the Performance of Lil Buck: A ​Jookin’ Jam Session!

Directed by Damian Woetzel

Tuesday, Oct 25, 8:00 PM

Granada Theatre

For tickets and information www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu

“Lil Buck skates on sneakers, flouting laws of gravity and anatomy.” The New York Times

“At 26, Lil Buck has already carved out a niche that almost no other dancer can fill, bouncing from music videos (that’s him, slo-mo spinning through Janelle Monae’s ‘Tightrope’) to a Super Bowl halftime show (2012, with Madonna) to Lincoln Center.” The New York Times Memphis jookin’ phenomenon Lil Buck recently wrapped up a stint on Madonna’s Rebel Heart tour, performed a highly-praised program at Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis, took his act to the Kennedy Center and appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. One of the world’s most in-demand performers, Lil Buck received international attention when Damian Woetzel – former principal dancer at New York City Ballet – paired him with Yo-Yo Ma, resulting in a mesmerizing performance to The Swan. That collaboration introduced the world to Lil Buck’s “elegant ripple of movement and footwork, exuberant and seemingly gravity resistant” (The Wall Street Journal). Lil Buck went on to perform with New York City Ballet and in Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson: One and is now lauded for his prestigious and wide-ranging collaborations. Here, this genre-defying artist reunites with Woetzel in an adventurous endeavor featuring tabla player Sandeep Das, violinist Johnny ​Gandelsman, Galician bagpiper Cristina Pato and fellow jookin’ star Ron “Prime Tyme” Myles.