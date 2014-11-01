Calendar » Master Gardener 2015 Class Information

November 1, 2014 from 10:00am - 11:30am

Interested in becoming a Master Gardener???

The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will have a Public Orientation Saturday November 1, 2014 from 10:00-11:30 A.M at the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. Goleta, Ca.

Meet Master Gardeners and find out about becoming an educator of University of California science based information for home gardeners.

Learn about the education, training, opportunities and fun that Master Gardeners have. Refreshments will be served. Applications may be downloaded or printed off of the Master Gardener website at http://cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardener/ .

You can also call with questions before or after the Orientation to (805) 893-5482 or go on our site at [email protected] .