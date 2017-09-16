Calendar » Master Gardener 2018 Class Overview

September 16, 2017 from 10:00am - 11:30am

The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will have an Overview of the program for the 2018 Training Class on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 10:00-11:30 AM at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview, Goleta. Also, an Overview will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 10:00-11:30 AM in Lompoc, at Stone Pine Hall, 200 South H Street, Lompoc.

Meet Master Gardeners and find out about the education, training, opportunities and fun that Master Gardeners have! Master Gardeners are educators of home gardeners with science-based information from the University of California. Refreshments will be served. Applications may be downloaded or printed from the Master Gardener website at:http://cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardener/.

You can also call with questions before or after the Overview: (805) 893-3485 or you can send an email to: [email protected]