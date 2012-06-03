Calendar » Master Gardeners’ Annual Plant Sale and Lecture Series

June 3, 2012 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County host the Annual Plant Sale and Lecture Series at MacKenzie Park Adult Building, 3100 State Street (access parking lot from Las Positas Rd), Santa Barbara,CA. There will be plants, seeds, books and other garden items for sale. Master Gardeners in an "Advice to Grow By" booth will be available to answer your gardening questions. Contact: [email protected] or 805.893.3485 for mini-lecture topics & schedule. Cash or check only, please!