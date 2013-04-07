Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale & Mini Lecture Series
April 7, 2013 from 10:00am - 4:00pm
UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County ANNUAL PLANT SALE & MINI-LECTURE SERIES. We have for sale: Plants + Seeds + Books + Garden Items (Cash Only, please). Master Gardeners will present mini-lectures on the following topics: 10:00AM: BEES 10:45AM: FABULOUS HERBS 11:30AM: GROWING RASPBERRIES LOCALLY 12:15 PM: BUTTERFLY GARDENS 1:00 PM: COMPOSTING Each lecture will be approximately 20-30 minutes followed by Questions & Answers.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMasterGardener
- Starts: April 7, 2013 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds - Lawn Area @ Exhibition Hall, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://cesantabarbara.ucdavis.edu/Master_Gardener/