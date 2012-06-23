Calendar » Master Gardeners Free Public Workshop

June 23, 2012 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County present a free Public Workshop: "VERMICOMPOSTING - WORMS THAT EAT MY TRASH!" on Saturday, June 23, 2012. Workshop will be presented by Master Gardener Joel Marshall. During the workshop, you will learn about: > Definition and Advantages of Vermicomposting, > What Worms Need to Flourish, > Harvesting the Worm "Gold", and > How to Make Your Own Vermicomposting Bin. Question & answer period follows the presentation.