Calendar » Master Gardeners Present “Butterflies in Your Garden” Workshop

November 16, 2013 from 10 a.m.

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization will present a free one-hour public workshop, “Butterflies in Your Garden” on Saturday, November 16, 2013 at 10 AM. The workshop, to be held at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Drive, Santa Barbara, CA, in the Fellowship Hall, will be presented by Master Gardeners: Lynn Kirby, Helen Fowler, and Nancy Dorey.



During the event, the speakers will provide information on the following topics:



• Monarch butterflies in Santa Barbara

• The lifecycle of butterflies

• How to attract butterflies to your garden

• How to raise butterflies

• Benefits of butterflies in your garden



Following the presentation, there will be a brief question and answer period.



About the Presenters:



Lynn Kirby became interested in butterflies while volunteering at Lotusland years ago. She was part of a volunteer group that designed and planted a garden at Lotusland to attract butterflies and other beneficial insects as part of an intergrated pest management program in the 1990s. Lynn has been serving as a docent at Goleta’s Ellwood Butterfly Preserve, and has worked with the city of Goleta to help develop and sustain the Ellwood Docent Program. She became a Master Gardener in 1998, and was intrumental in developing and maintaining a Butterfly Garden at Alice Keck Park. She has lived in Goleta since 1970.



Helen Fowler became a Master Gardener in 2005, having been raised on a farm in Montana that formed a life long interest in all aspects of gardening. Helen has a special interest in butterflies and has volunteered with the Master Gardener Butterfly Garden at Alice Keck Park since 2006. She has lived in Santa Barbara since 1970.



Nancy Dorey has lived in Santa Barbara for over two decades and has been an avid gardener all of her life. She has volunteered at the Ellwood Butterfly Preserve as well as at the Butterfly Garden at Alice Keck Park. Nancy became a Master Gardener in 2012.