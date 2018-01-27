Calendar » Master Gardeners Workshop: Houseplant Jungle

January 27, 2018 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

This month's UCCE Master Gardener Workshop is all about getting those houseplants we all have to flourish!

Our homes hold small pieces of the jungle. They are found growing on our windowsills, flowering in our kitchens, and hanging from the ceilings of our bathrooms. Other than the food we eat and the air we breathe, people interact with their houseplants more than any other plant.

Although many people might not consider themselves to be gardeners, most people have maintained houseplants. We all have grown (or killed) a friend’s plant, but rarely do people wonder what these plants are doing here! We will explore houseplant origins and give instructions on how to grow them and make them flourish.

After attending this talk you will be aware of the diversity of plants grown indoors and be able to teach friends and family how to keep their houseplants alive and beautiful.