Master of Arts in Education Annual Research Presentation

June 4, 2014 from 4:30pm - 7:30pm

This year’s Master of Arts in Education “Public Conversations & Poster Session” will take place on Wednesday, June 4, 4:30–7:30pm, at the Antioch Unviersity Santa Barbara campus in Room #343. Each year, the Master’s candidates share their theses and research projects with the public at this informal public “conversation.”



This year, eight topics will be presented by Antioch students and guests will be able to join in the conversations of their choice and provide feedback. Your presence is welcomed and valued; please join us.

Learn more here: http://www.antiochsb.edu/2014/master-arts-education-public-conversation-poster-session-june-4/



The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.