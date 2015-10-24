Calendar » Mastering the Art of Modern French Cuisine

October 24, 2015 from 6 pm - 9 pm

Join Bacara Resort & Spa’s new Executive Chef Vincent Lesage on Saturday October 24, from 6-9pm, for a modern take on classic French recipes by the legendary cookbook author and former Santa Barbara resident, Julia Child. Set inside the lively Kitchen at the Public Market, the four-course dinner will also include wine pairings by the Market’s Wine + Beer.

Chef’s Modern Twist on the Classics:

Orange duck, foie gras, confit leg rillettes, breast carpaccio, orange vinaigrette, mache

Georges Brunet Vouvray Demi-Sec

Lobster thermidor, lobster tail, parmesan crusted, lobster foam, spinach puree, shellfish stew

Domaine Caillot Meursault White Burgundy

Beef bourguignon: grilled prime new york, stew of onion, carrot mustard puree, watercress foam

Joseph Drouhin Pommard Red Burgundy

Tonka spice veloute, chocolate mousse, hazelnut ice cream, brandied cherry

Grilles Brisson Pineau des Charentes

$95 per person. Space is limited to 32. For tickets, please call (805) 770-7702.

About Bacara Executive Chef Vincent Lesage

Born and raised in Paris at the center of the food universe, Lesage was surrounded by the rich flavors and techniques that define French gastronomy. After graduating from the Institut Paul Bocuse in Ecully, France, Lesage trained at some of the world’s most celebrated establishments, including The Ritz Paris, the Michelin three-star restaurant, L’Astrance, and Michelin three-star restaurant, Bras. Most recently, Lesage served as Executive Chef of Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, and prior to that, Executive Sous Chef at St. Regis Monarch Beach. When Lesage is not in the kitchen, he enjoys spending time with his family and exploring Santa Barbara’s art museums. For more information on Bacara’s award-winning dining experiences, please visit www.BacaraResort.com.

About he Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts

The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts was created by Julia in 1995 to continue to advance matters she valued. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, the Foundation is a grant-making, non-profit which primarily funds research and scholarships for professional culinary training as well as other activities in the fields of gastronomy and the culinary arts. In 2015, The Foundation established the Julia Child Award, given to an individual who has made a profound and significant difference in the way America cooks, eats and drinks. The Foundation will present the award in association with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History at a gala event to be held in Washington, D.C. on October 22, 2015. For more information about the Foundation, please visit www.juliachildfoundation.org. For more information about the Julia Child Award, please visitjuluachildaward.com.