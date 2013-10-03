Calendar » Masters of Bluegrass

October 3, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2755 or (805) 893-3535

Masters of Bluegrass

Featuring Del McCoury, Bobby Osborne, J.D. Crowe, Bobby Hicks & Jerry McCoury

“Don’t ever let it be said darling, that what I do don’t bring me joy… I’m a guitar-picking, bluegrass-singing, never-grow-up boy.” – lyrics by Del McCoury with Harley Allen



Born out of picking parties on Del McCoury’s back porch, the Masters of Bluegrass have come together to give music fans a singular experience of days gone by. This fast pickin’, smooth croonin’ all-star lineup includes four Bluegrass Hall of Famers, two Grand Ole Opry members and a lineage that reaches back to bluegrass music’s earliest days. The Masters have built enduring careers by delighting new audiences and old-timers alike with their wit, warmth, virtuosity and exceptional musicianship. Don’t miss this down-home celebration of the best of bluegrass: Anything could happen when these five guys hit the stage!