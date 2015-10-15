Mathews Leadership Forum
October 15, 2015 from 5:45pm - 9:00pm
California Lutheran University students will connect with business leaders over dinner and discussions at the 2015 Mathews Leadership Forum. This year's theme is "A Dollar Here, a Dollar There: the Difference it Makes." The evening will include networking, dinner, round-table discussion and panel discussion.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 15, 2015 5:45pm - 9:00pm
- Location: Lundring Events Center at Cal Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3570#event