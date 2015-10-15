Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 9:07 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Mathews Leadership Forum

October 15, 2015 from 5:45pm - 9:00pm

California Lutheran University students will connect with business leaders over dinner and discussions at the 2015 Mathews Leadership Forum. This year's theme is "A Dollar Here, a Dollar There: the Difference it Makes." The evening will include networking, dinner, round-table discussion and panel discussion.

 

Event Details

 
 
 