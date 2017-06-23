Calendar » Matt Sucich

June 23, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Standing Sun LIVE presents



Matt Sucich



Matt Sucich is not some kind of savant. He didn’t write a song worth sharing until he was 30 years old (though that didn’t stop him from doing so in his 20’s.) He hasn’t changed his “hard to pronounce” last name or erased his catalogue to try and convince you that his latest work is some wildly impressive “debut.” Some artists will shroud themselves in mystery, but Matt is liable to tell you too much as long as you ask.



“Matt Sucich writes songs with a pen and sings them with his face. His last name is pronounced Sue-Sitch.”



Matt grew up in Queens, NY, and he recently stopped telling people after seeing Jerry Seinfeld tell a guest on his hit web-series “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” that “no one cares where you’re from,” and he agreed. Matt was brought up in a well-adjusted household, with a family that never gave him a reason to run, gave him room to figure things out, and supported (most of) his ambitions. This might explain why it took so long to write something worth a damn.



Matt Sucich has appeared at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN (2012), Electric Lady's Heartbreaker Banquet on Willie Nelson's Luck, TX ranch (2015), Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE. (2013), Newport Folk in Newport, RI (2015 & 2016), and The Midnight Ramble in Woodstock, NY(2009) as well as many other extraordinary stages. Isn’t that impressive?



Matt Sucich has supported & shared the stage with headline acts including, but not limited to, Levon Helm, Adam Duritz & Counting Crows, Lucius, Rachael Yamagata, The Lone Bellow, Lake Street Dive, Hunter Hayes, Daughtry (yes, Daughtry) and Lewis Watson. How about now? Impressed?



Matt doesn't complain about music streaming services so please, by all means, stream his music guilt free. For starters you can go listen to his latest singles “Fire On Bowery / After The Fire” and “Montauk / She Can.”



www.mattsucich.com



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$10 Seated Ticket



All ages show!



Food truck top be announced soon!



Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed



"NOWINE" to remove the $6.50 wine shipping charge.



Local PICKUP code is not valid