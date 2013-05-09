Calendar » MATTEO GARRONE: THE DARK SIDE OF ITALIAN CINEMA – THE EMBALMER

May 9, 2013 from 7:00PM - 9:00pm

The screening of THE EMBALMER is part of the series Matteo Garrone: The Dark Side of Italian Cinema, which features three films by award winning Italian filmmaker, Matteo Garrone. In The Embalmer, Garrone reveals a profound understanding of how people struggle to relate to each other on an emotional level, but also of the thin line that separates love from obsession. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door!