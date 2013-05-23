MATTEO GARRONE: THE DARK SIDE OF ITALIAN CINEMA – GOMORRAH
May 23, 2013 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM
The screening of GOMORRAH is part of the series Matteo Garrone: The Dark Side of Italian Cinema, which features three films by award winning Italian filmmaker, Matteo Garrone. GOMORRAH deals with the Casalesi clan, a crime syndicate within the Camorra — a traditional criminal organization based in Naples and Caserta, in the southern Italian region of Campania. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Film and Media Studies Department, Carsey-Wolf Center
- Starts: May 23, 2013 7:00PM - 9:00PM
- Price: $5
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/matteo-garrone-dark-side-italian-cinema-gomorrah
- Sponsors: UCSB Film and Media Studies Department, Carsey-Wolf Center