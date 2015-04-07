Calendar » Matthew B. Crawford

April 7, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3152 or (805) 893-3535

Best-selling Author of Shop Class as Soulcraft

Matthew B. Crawford

The World Beyond Your Head: On Becoming an Individual in an Age of Distraction

Thurs, April 7, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Community Partner: Orfalea Foundation

“One of the most influential thinkers of our time.” The Sunday Times (U.K.)



In his best-selling book, Shop Class as Soulcraft, Matthew B. Crawford explored the practical and ethical value of manual competence and the mastery of our physical environment. In his “brilliant” (Publishers Weekly) follow-up, The World Beyond Your Head, he investigates the challenges of mastering one’s own mind in an era of seemingly endless distractions. Probing the ways a wide range of people – from short-order chefs to hockey players – use (and misuse) their minds, he shows that our current crisis of attention is only superficially the result of digital technology.



Books will be available for purchase and signing



Supported in part by the Beth Chamberlin Endowment for Cultural Understanding