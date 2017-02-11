Mature Driver Initial Course
February 11, 2017 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
This classroom-only course benefits Mature Drivers (age 55 +). The purpose of the course is to improve safe driving skills for older adults. Upon course completion, participants are given a DMV Certificate, qualifying them for reduced automobile insurance premiums. The certificate is valid for three years.
Event Details
- Price: $45
- Location: SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike, Room 20, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://sbcc.augusoft.net//index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=20142&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0
