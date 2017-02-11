Calendar » Mature Driver Initial Course

February 11, 2017 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

This classroom-only course benefits Mature Drivers (age 55 +). The purpose of the course is to improve safe driving skills for older adults. Upon course completion, participants are given a DMV Certificate, qualifying them for reduced automobile insurance premiums. The certificate is valid for three years.

