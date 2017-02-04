Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 10:09 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Mature Driver Renewal: A Review Course

February 4, 2017 from 9:00am - 1:30pm

The course renews an existing Mature Driver Certificate which has not been expired longer than one calendar year. The DMV certificate awarded upon completion of the course is valid for three years.

 

