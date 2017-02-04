Mature Driver Renewal: A Review Course
February 4, 2017 from 9:00am - 1:30pm
The course renews an existing Mature Driver Certificate which has not been expired longer than one calendar year. The DMV certificate awarded upon completion of the course is valid for three years.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCCCLL
- Starts: February 4, 2017 9:00am - 1:30pm
- Price: $29
- Location: Wake Campus; 300 N. Turnpike, Santa Barbara, CA; Room 20
- Website: https://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=20141&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0