Calendar » Max’s 2nd Sunday Dinner Comedy with Paul Clay

August 9, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Paul Clay Emmy nominated TV writer will be bringing his hilarious observations to Max's 2nd Sunday Dinner Comedy Night. He has written for talk shows, sit-coms and created pilots for all the major TV networks. Paul has performed at clubs, colleges and showrooms across the country and has appeared on Showtime and Evening at the Improv.

He is a long-time Santa Barbara resident. He has raised two daughters here who he continues to find a great source of material.

Don't miss your opportunity to hear Santa Barbara's hilarious comedic gem.

Paul is featured guest artist taking the stage with notable comedians Carol Metcalf and friends; Ryan Clauson and Cat Wagner. A special dinner menu will be offered, in addition to the Italian cuisine favorites starting from 5 pm. Show starts at 7:30 pm, $10 cover charge at the door. Please RSVP to reserve a table at 805-898-9121 or www.Maxsrestaurantsb.com.