Calendar » Maxwell Quartet

January 31, 2019 from 7:30 pm

1st Prize winner and Audience Prize winner at the Trondheim (Norway) International Chamber Music Competition in 2017, the Maxwell Quartet has been hailed for "great communication" by The Strad Magazine and as "brilliantly fresh, unexpected and exhilarating" by The Scottish Herald. The Glasgow-based Maxwell Quartet is now firmly regarded as one of Britain's finest string quartets, with a strong connection to their folk music heritage and a commitment to bringing together wide-ranging projects and programs to expand the string quartet repertoire. Performing widely across Scotland, the quartet has established a reputation for delighting audiences with their "panache and conviction" (Strathearn Herald) and their "unnaffected enthusiasm" (North Highland Times). The quartet has held residencies at Oxford University, Perth Concert Hall and many chamber music festivals across the UK, including their own Loch Shiel Festival in the Scottish highlands.