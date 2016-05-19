Calendar » May History Hiking Series Mission to Mission Hiking For Modern Day History Buffs ~ by Curt Cragg

May 19, 2016 from 5:30 PM

Thursday, May 19 ~ 5:30 pm

Santa Barbara Historical Hidden treasures

Learn about the route of this historic pilgrimage since its early inception by the Spanish explorers and missionaries. Speakers will include hiking and history aficionado Curt Cragg; Bob Brunson, a Third Order Franciscan; and guidebook authors Ron "Butch" Briery and Jim Lutz discussing their journeys hiking the 21 California missions from San Diego to Sonoma.

The Automobile Club of Southern California romanticized the mission route in the early 1900's as a way to encourage auto travel along coastal California. In 2011, after hiking the Camino de Santiago in Spain, Ron Briery conceived the idea of walking all 21 missions and publishing a guidebook. Since then, interest in the walking route has grown and numerous people have made all or part of this fascinating journey of over 800 miles.

Co-hosted by Santa Barbara Trails Council

SBHM Members and SB Trails Council Members $20/ Guests $25