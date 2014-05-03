May Madness
May 3, 2014 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
May Madness---a Santa Barbara tradition--is a spectacular sale of donated treasures. Come join us Saturday, May 3 from 9 am to 3 pm at the beautiful grounds of the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Rd. for an enormous selection of furniture, clothes, art, antiques, books, kitchenware and more!
Event Details
- Starts: May 3, 2014 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
- Location: Music Academy of the West
- Website: http://www.maymadness2014.org