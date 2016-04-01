Calendar » May Madness

April 1, 2016 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

May Madness, Santa Barbara's premier treasure sale is May 7! Please bring your donations to the Donation Center at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Rd. The Donation Center is open from noon-3 pm on Tuesday-Friday.

Contributed items should be clean and in good condition. No sofa beds, large rugs, electronics, large appliances, books, records, VHS tapes, or non-flat TVs, please.

For more info, please call: 805-695-7950