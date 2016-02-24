Calendar » May Madness Donate!

February 24, 2016 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

May Madness! Bring your donations for Santa Barbara's greatest resale event to the Music Academy of the West at 1070 Fairway Rd. Contributed articles should be clean and in good condition. No sofa beds, large rugs, electronics, large appliances, books, VHS tapes, records or non-flat TVs, please.

Donation center open Weds-Fri from noon to 3 pm. starting Feb 24!