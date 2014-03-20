Calendar » MBA Meet & Greet

March 20, 2014 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Meet the Program Director and faculty and learn about Antioch University Santa Barbara’s new MBA program. The MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership features an innovative curriculum and low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months, meeting one weekend per month.

AUSB has also developed a new BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at SBCC and other community colleges, which provides admission to an academic track ending in a graduate degree.

We are currently accepting and reviewing applications for Fall 2014 – Apply today!

Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions, [email protected] or 805.962.8179 x 5113.