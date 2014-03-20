MBA Meet & Greet
Meet the Program Director and faculty and learn about Antioch University Santa Barbara’s new MBA program. The MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership features an innovative curriculum and low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months, meeting one weekend per month.
AUSB has also developed a new BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at SBCC and other community colleges, which provides admission to an academic track ending in a graduate degree.
We are currently accepting and reviewing applications for Fall 2014 – Apply today!
Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions, [email protected] or 805.962.8179 x 5113.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: March 20, 2014 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/mba-program/