MBA Meet & Greet
If you are passionate about making a difference in a meaningful corporate or non-profit career, explore Antioch University Santa Barbara’s new MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership. Find out why this program is “Not Your Everyday MBA” at our special Meet & Greet. The Program Director, faculty and Admissions representatives will discuss the innovative curriculum, admission process, opportunities for career advancement, and the low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months, meeting one weekend per month. Attendees will also learn about the new BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at SBCC and other community colleges, which provides admission to an academic track ending in a graduate degree. Applications for the Fall 2014 quarter of the MBA Program are currently being accepted.
Learn more: http://www.antiochsb.edu/academic-programs/master-of-business-administration/
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: May 14, 2014 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 602 Anacapa Street in downtown Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/academic-programs/master-of-business-administration/