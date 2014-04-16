MBA Meet & Greet at AUSB
If you are passionate about making a difference in a meaningful corporate or non-profit career, explore Antioch University Santa Barbara’s new MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership. Find out why this program is “Not Your Everyday MBA” at our special Meet & Greet.
The Program Director, faculty and Admissions representatives will discuss the innovative curriculum, admission process, opportunities for career advancement, and the low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months, meeting one weekend per month. Attendees will also learn about the new BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at SBCC and other community colleges, which provides admission to an academic track ending in a graduate degree.
Applications for the Fall 2014 quarter of the MBA Program are currently being accepted.
Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions, at [email protected] or 805.962.8179 x 5113.
Learn more and RSVP.
http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/mba-program/
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: April 16, 2014 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
