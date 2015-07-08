MBA Program Lunch and Learn Information Session
Join the program director and admissions on Wednesday, July 8, noon to 1 p.m., to learn more about the MBA program over your lunch break. Lunch will be provided by Antioch University Santa Barbara!
Learn about AUSB’s MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership, featuring an innovative curriculum and low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months.
At our Info Session you will:
- Hear about our MBA program and the specialized concentrations
- Meet the program director
- Talk with our Admissions team
- Explore the BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at SBCC and other community colleges
- Enjoy lunch
- Tour our campus
We look forward to seeing you.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: July 8, 2015 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/mba-program