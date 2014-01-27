Calendar » MBA Program Meet & Greet @ Lunch

January 27, 2014 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

If you are passionate about making a difference in a meaningful corporate or non-profit career, explore Antioch University Santa Barbara’s new MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership. Find out why this program is “Not Your Everyday MBA” at our special Morning Meet & Greet. The Program Director, faculty and Admissions representatives will discuss the innovative curriculum, admission process, opportunities for career advancement, and the low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months, meeting one weekend per month. Attendees will also learn about the new BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at SBCC and other community colleges, which provides admission to an academic track ending in a graduate degree. A light lunch will be provided. Applications for the Fall 2014 quarter of the MBA Program are currently being accepted.