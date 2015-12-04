Calendar » MBA Workshop: Antioch’s Got Talent

December 4, 2015 from 5:00pm - 8:30pm

The next workshop presented by Antioch University Santa Barbara’s Master in Business Administration (MBA) program focuses on the student projects of the first class.

Entitled “Antioch’s Got Talent: Business Ideas on Doing Well and Doing Good,” the workshop will be on Friday, December 4 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Community Hall on campus at 602 Anacapa Street. The workshop is free and open to the public. There will be an information session for potential students of the program preceding the workshop at 5:00 p.m. Please RSVP by November 30 to Lindsay Crissman at lcrissman[at]antioch.edu.

During this workshop, members of the graduating class of 2015 will deliver a 6 to 8 minute “pitch” of the business idea they have hatched and refined over the course of their MBA studies. In keeping with “not your average MBA” concept, these ideas run the gamut – and bring together passion, life experience, and the tools they have learned over the past 16 months.

