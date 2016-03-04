Calendar » MBA Workshop: High-Impact Public Speaking Skills for Dynamic Leaders

March 4, 2016 from 5:00pm - 8:30pm

According to Psychology Today, fear of public speaking remains a top concern among new business executives. Join us at Antioch University Santa Barbara on Friday, March 4 from 5-8:30 p.m. for an evening workshop with public speaking expert Scott Topper and learn how to become a dynamic public speaker and communicator. This workshop will focus on how to creatively prepare and confidently deliver public speeches.

Topics Include:

• Breathing techniques & visualizations

• Becoming passionate about your presentation

• Boosting your confidence for persuasive speaking

• Knowing the purpose & objective of your speech

• Common speaking challenges

• Preparing & practicing your speech

The workshop begins at 5:30 p.m., and there will be an MBA Program Information Session for potential students before the workshop at 5:00 p.m.

Scott Topper, 3-time Emmy Nominated TV Show Host and Corporate Improv Skills Coach, helps Fortune 500 companies, organizations, and individuals learn techniques to achieve better presentation results and gain confidence through his interactive presentation skills workshops. Scott offers a monthly coaching mentoring newsletter, and has authored over 30 public speaking books, audio books, workbooks, and DVDs sold globally.