MBA Workshop: The Art of War

January 8, 2016 from 5:00pm - 8:30pm

Sun Tzu’s The Art of War is one of the most comprehensive books about warfare and strategy in human history. Originally written some 2,500 years ago in China, it is a mandatory read in the U.S. Military Academy. Many experts consider this book as one of the most important works on the subject of strategic management that is applicable in the business world today.

Join us at Antioch University Santa Barbara on Friday, January 8 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for an enlightening and fun evening workshop of strategic management and leadership with Professor Anna Kwong, and learn about how you can transcend time and space and apply these ancient military concepts to reaching your personal and professional goals.

Free and open to the public. Please email Lindsay Crissman at [email protected] by January 6 to RSVP. The workshop will be preceded by an information session for prospective students in the MBA program at 5:00 p.m.

