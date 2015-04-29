Calendar » MCA Santa Barbara Spring Benefit: Disruption

April 29, 2015 from 6PM - 9PM

DISRUPTION will take place on Wednesday, April 29th from 6 - 9pm at the Arbor and Lily Pond at the Belmond El Encanto. The evening will feature artist conceived cocktail experiences by Ry Rocklen, and Radamés Juni Figueroa; a musical performance by Bouquet; a special set by DJ Magneto, and a boutique auction of unique artworks and unforgettable art experiences. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Tickets start at $175 per person ($150 tax deductible).



Please contact Frederick Janka, Director of Development, at 805.966.5373 x101 or [email protected]