MCC Annual Kick-Off! La Misa Negra
September 21, 2015 from 7:30pm - 8:30pm
Discovery Days
Music Performance/MCC Courtyard
La Misa Negra plays a unique blend of 1950s and 60s style cumbia and high-energy Afro-Colombian dance music. Powered by horn and accordion-driven riffs, a fierce rhythm section, and a vintage Colombian sound, La Misa Negra delivers an electrifying performance exploding with infectious dance grooves and punk rock energy.
