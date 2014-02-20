Calendar » MCC in I.V.: An Evening of Spoken Word

February 20, 2014 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

Calling all conscious poets to the stage! The MCC is creating an open mic for anyone to artistically express themselves while educating others on current issues affecting students of color, women, differently abled people, queers, and allies. Come, enjoy and share talents in this safe space for a night of “edutainment.”