MCC in IV: An Evening of Self-Expression

March 5, 2015 from 7:30pm

Calling all conscious artists to the stage! The MCC is creating an open mic for anyone to artistically express themselves while educating others on current issues affecting students of color, women, differently abled people, queers, and allies. Come, enjoy and share talents in this safe space for a night of “edutainment.”

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: March 5, 2015 7:30pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Crushcakes & Cafe - 6533 Trigo Rd., Isla Vista
  • Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu
 
 
 