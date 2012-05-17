MCC in IV An Evening of Spoken Word
May 17, 2012 from 8:00pm
Calling all conscious poets to the stage! The MCC is creating an open mic for anyone to artistically express themselves while educating others on current issues affecting students of color, women, differently abled people, queers, and allies. Come, enjoy, and share talents in this safe space for a night of “edutainment.”
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
- Starts: May 17, 2012 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: TBA
- Website: http://www.mcc.sa.ucsb.edu