Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

MCC in IV An Evening of Spoken Word

May 17, 2012 from 8:00pm

Calling all conscious poets to the stage! The MCC is creating an open mic for anyone to artistically express themselves while educating others on current issues affecting students of color, women, differently abled people, queers, and allies. Come, enjoy, and share talents in this safe space for a night of “edutainment.”

 

Event Details

 
 
 