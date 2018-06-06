Calendar » MCC in IV: Spoken Word with Sean Hill

October 18, 2012 from 8:00 pm

Open Mic/ Biko Garage - 6612 Sueño Rd. Isla Vista Actor, spoken word artist, and co-host of Soapbox Super Show in L.A. Sean Hill will take you through an evening of fun, love, and sincere deepness. Be prepared to come on stage and share your talent in this safe space for a night of “edutainment.”