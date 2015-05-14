Calendar » McDermott-Crockett Mortuary Lifesteps Aftercare Program

May 14, 2015 from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

McDermott-Crockett Mortuary announces our Lifesteps Aftercare program.

Community members are invited to attend a series of free classes through the month of May to help those transitioning after a significant loss.

Who: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary in partnership with professionals in our community

What: Week 1: Resilience and Reinvention – The Whole You

Workshop led by Arlene Stepputat, Manager of Volunteer Services at Visiting Nurses and Hospice. Arlene has a bachelor’s degree in English, magna cum laude, from Montclair State University in New Jersey. A master’s degree in family and community education from Columbia University’s Teachers College. And a master’s degree equivalent from the University of Santa Monica in applied psychology with an emphasis on consciousness, health and healing.

Description: This will be a one hour lecture/discussion on how to maintain the entirety of yourself. So often we describe ourselves as living in multiple worlds, the physical, the emotional, the financial etc. When we experience a loss, such as the loss of a loved one, it can be difficult to maintain ourselves as a whole complete being. A large part of your life is missing, routines are broken etc. A member of the professional community will lead a discussion on what it means to maintain your health on all levels through physical practices and internal love and awareness. You will be able to walk away with practical tools and methods to remain strong during times of hardship and loss and how to use these to become a stronger person.

Where: The Goleta Valley Community Center

When: Thursday May 14th, 2015 from 3 – 4 pm.

Why: We are offering this series of courses as an extension of our care to families we have served and to all members of the community at no cost and with no obligation.