Calendar » McTeacher’s Night for La Patera Elementary School

October 22, 2015 from 5:00PM - 8:30PM

Join the families and friends of La Patera Elementary School for a fundraiser at McDonald’s restaurant while La Patera Elementary Teachers work behind the counter during this special event.

25% of the proceeds from your purchase will be donated to La Patera Elementary School to help toward the funding of specialists to teach what most of us received in our primary education without question of funding, such as Science, Music, Computer classes, PE and Art.

Let's educate our children in the community by purchasing your dinner at McDonald's with their many healthy choices.

We hope to see you there, it's a fun time for all in the family.

La Patera PTA