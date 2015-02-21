Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Me, Myself and Why:  what science says about who we are.

February 21, 2015 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Science writer Jennifer Ouellette draws on cutting -edge research in genetics, neuroscience, and psychology to explore the mysteries of human identity and behavior

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: February 21, 2015 2:30pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: $5; free with student ID
  • Location: Patio Room, Vista Del Monte Retirement Community
  • Website: http://SBHumanists.org
  • Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
 
 
 