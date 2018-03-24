Calendar » ‘Measure for Measure’

June 26, 2015 from 8:00pm

Friday, Jun. 26, 2015 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, Jun. 27, 2015 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, Jun. 28, 2015 at 8:00 pm

Thursday, Jul. 2, 2015 at 8:00 pm

Friday, Jul. 3, 2015 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, Jul. 5, 2015 at 8:00 pm

Friday, Jul. 10, 2015 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, Jul. 11, 2015 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, Jul. 12, 2015 at 8:00 pm

In one of our region’s most popular outdoor theatrical events, the Kingsmen Shakespeare Company presents Measure for Measure for the first time and reprises Richard III (July 17-Aug. 2). So this 19th season will feature one of Shakespeare’s darkest comedies and one of his most unusual title characters.

Measure for Measure

Although counted as a comedy because of its plot twists and ending, Measure for Measure (1603–04) presents a bleak world of manipulation and danger. In a wise ruler’s absence, moral extremists hold authority in Vienna and are left with life-and-death decisions; sinful transgressions lead to death or a life of shame; and mercy, justice and equity are talked about but rarely seen.

Kingsmen Shakespeare Company is the professional theater company of Cal Lutheran. The nonprofit organization coordinates apprentice programs for professional and aspiring Shakespearean actors, an educational tour program in local schools, and summer theater camps for youth.

Festival grounds open at 5:30 p.m. for pre-show picnicking and entertainment.

General admission is $20 for adults and free for children under 18. Parking is available in the lots at the corner of Olsen Road and Mountclef Boulevard.

For More Information:

805-493-3014