Mechanical Creatures Art From Scrap Workshop with Beth Amine
Weekly Art From Scrap workshops for all ages every Saturday. Create art from our vast array of reuse materials. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $8.00.
Art From Scrap holds art workshops at the AFS Art Center almost every Saturday from 10:00 to 12:00. Join an Art From Scrap staff member or visiting Guest Artist to make a different project each week. Children 6 years and up can stay and have fun while their parents go shopping at the Saturday Farmer's Market – just one block away. This is a perfect way to spend a morning – for Artists of all ages! Check our calendar for these and other programs. Art From Scrap is a program of Explore Ecology.
Art From Scrap Community Art encourages and supports creative exploration for children and adults.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Art From Scrap, Explore Ecology
- Starts: February 22, 2014 10:00 am - 12:00pm
- Price: 8.00
- Location: Art From Scrap
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1389839641267848/
