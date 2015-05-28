Calendar » Media Personality, Lisa Garr Book-signing and Workshop - Gateway - May 28th

Lisa Garr's new book: Becoming Aware: How To Repattern Your Brain and Revitalize Your Life is the inspiring story of the profound events that led Lisa from a near-death experience and brain injury that left her incapable of speaking to becoming a prominent media sensation with a passion for changing lives.

When: May 28, 2015 from 7:00-9:00pm

The Gateway - 2511 S Barrington ave., Suite 100

West Los Angeles, CA 90064

Price: $15

Media Personality, Lisa Garr's new book, Becoming Aware, is published by Hay House with a special foreword by Dr. Wayne Dyer. In her never-before-revealed story, discover the life changing events that led Lisa Garr from her near-death experience, leaving her without the ability to say even a few words, to become a TV, radio and Internet sensation with a vision and a passion for changing lives with The Aware Show!

After suffering her traumatic brain injury, Lisa learned visualization and mental exercises from the greatest personal development masters in the world, with over 40 exercises included in this book. The same practices she used to heal her brain and regain her cognition have also served to make her a better parent, a more successful businesswoman, and a Conscious Catalyst. Lisa recorded a set of audio and video lessons that demonstrate her very special visualizations for use in practical application, called the “Becoming Aware Guide”. Order your copy of Becoming Aware here!