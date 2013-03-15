Mediating the Nonhuman and the 6th Annual Digital Humanities Research Slam
March 15, 2013 from 12:00pm
The Transcriptions Center’s “Mediating the Nonhuman” conference will take up questions of how media and narrative frames shape how we understand and interact with contemporary events and processes that take place on nonhuman scales: ecological time, high-frequency stock trades, nonhuman cognition, nanotechnology, big data, and more.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: the English Department's Transcriptions Center, the Center for Information Technology and Society, the Dept. of Comparative Literature, the Dept. of Film and Media Studies, the Dept. of Spanish and Portuguese, the IHC
- Starts: March 15, 2013 12:00pm
- Location: 2635 South Hall
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/mediating-the-nonhuman/
