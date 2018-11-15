Calendar » Medical Cannabis and Cancer: What You Need to Know

November 15, 2018 from 5:30PM - 7:00PM

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Lecture Series

Cannabis has a long history of medical use – dating back to ancient Egypt and 1st century China. Many people hear about the potential benefits of using cannabis during and after cancer treatment. Join us to learn about medical cannabis including potential benefits, adverse effects, modes of use and other important considerations.

Reservations required. Please RSVP by November 12 to (805) 879-5698 or [email protected]

Doors open at 5:00pm. Free parking will be available.

El cannabis se usa con fines medicinales desde hace mucho tiempo: su uso se remonta al antiguo Egipto y a China en el siglo I. Muchos han oído hablar de los posibles beneficios de usar cannabis durante y después de un tratamiento oncológico. Invitamos a venir a aprender sobre el cannabis medicinal, sus posibles beneficios, sus efectos secundarios, los modos de uso y otras consideraciones importantes.

Ofrecemos interpretación al español.

Es necesario reservar previamente. Por favor, confirme su asistencia antes del 12 de noviembre al (805) 563-5802 o [email protected]

Las puertas se abren a las 5:00 pm. Estacionamiento gratuito.

About the Speakers

Kelay Trentham is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and a Board Certified Specialist in Oncology Nutrition. She has spent the last 14 of her 21 years as a dietitian working as an oncology nutrition specialist, starting with the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in 2004. In 2007, she came to MultiCare and began developing outpatient nutrition services for MultiCare Regional Cancer Center’s four clinics. Kelay is also a past-chair of the Oncology Nutrition Dietetic Practice Group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She has authored chapters on palliative care nutrition for two textbooks and has lectured for the University of Washington’s graduate nutrition program. In addition, Kelay has been lecturing and writing about the use of cannabis for cancer symptom management since 2015.

Kelay es Nutricionista Dietista Registrada y Especialista en Nutrición Oncológica Certificada en el Centro Oncológico Regional de Tacoma, WA (MultiCare Regional Cancer Center). Se ha desempeñado en cuidados paliativos y oncología durante 15 años, y ha dado seminarios en todo el país sobre el cannabis para manejar los síntomas del cáncer.

Liz Rogan has been assisting cannabis business owners and educating the general public about the use of cannabis for the past 15 years. She is the founder of “The Cannabis Business Council of Santa Barbara County.” Her organization acts as a liaison between government, community and cannabis business owners to effectively and fairly implement new and ongoing city and county cannabis regulations. Liz approaches the industry from a natural sciences background with a bachelor’s degree in biology, wildlife ecology and botany. During her studies she became intrigued with the relationship between plants and people. Doctors and other medical professionals consult with Liz on customizing cannabis treatment programs to treat individuals with various health problems that could benefit from the use of cannabis. Liz prides herself on being on the cutting edge of the newest cannabis products, regulations and industry trends.

Liz es la fundadora de The Cannabis Business Council del Condado de Santa Barbara y brinda consultas para profesionales de la salud que desean ofrecer a sus pacientes tratamientos con cannabis. Ha sensibilizado al público sobre el uso del cannabis durante los últimos 15 años.